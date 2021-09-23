School meals in Northern Ireland hit by food and staff shortages

The Education Authority has written to all schools detailing “significant challenges”.

Principals across Northern Ireland have been warned that food and staff shortages are starting to impact on the school meals service.

The EA provides over 160,000 meals to pupils every day but said several factors were behind the disruption being faced by school kitchens, including staff shortages due to Covid related absence.

“All areas of the food industry are facing significant challenges at present, including our own school meals catering service,” the EA warned principals.

“Manufacturers supplying our suppliers reducing their product lines and, in some cases, removing products we purchased previously,” the EA said.

The EA added that manufacturers do not have the capacity to meet demand due to staff shortages and issues had arisen over the availability of raw materials for certain food lines.

In one case a supplier had made a decision in August to stop trading with the EA’s catering services and the EA said it was “taking time” for stocks to be ordered and delivered to other suppliers.

Shortages are expected to last for the next two to three weeks.

“We have higher than usual staff absence due to illness and Covid related,” the letter said.

“There are also vacancies within the service that we are continuing to recruit for but again like many sectors this is proving to be a challenge.”

The EA said it did not expect the situation with staff shortages “to improve soon” but it would work to recruit more staff in the months ahead.

“A full service continues to be provided however, in response to the current challenges, the school meals service has, on occasion, had to provide various alternative menu choices in some schools.” the EA said.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had previously warned that the Northern Ireland Protocol could cause issues with food supplies and the shortages come after it was revealed that up to two-thirds of girls and half of boys either miss breakfast completely or do not consume enough food before lunch is served.

Almost 100,000 children in Northern Ireland are entitled to free school meals every day.​