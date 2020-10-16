Schoolchildren hurt in 'serious' Co Down bus crash

Injuries 'not life-threatening'

The scene outside Clough, County Down after a Translink passenger bus collides with a car. Pic: Conor Kinahan/PACEMAKER PRESS

Several people have been taken to hospital after a school bus was involved in a collision with a car in Co Down on Friday morning.

Translink confirmed a bus operating a school service to Castlewellan was involved in an incident near Clough at around 8.35am.

The PSNI said officers are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic accident on Downpatrick Road. The Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene.

Police confirmed the male driver of the car and his male passenger are in hospital, as is the driver of the bus.

Twelve pupils were on board the bus, two of whom have been treated at the scene by paramedics.

A third pupil on the bus was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment.

Police said the injuries of the pupils' on board the bus are non-life threatening.

UUP councillor Alan Lewis said he attended the scene.

"My thoughts are with all those injured in this mornings incident, I hope and pray they make a full recovery, the entire community send their best wishes to all involved," he said.

"I thank the air ambulance team and all emergency responders for their continued commitment and dedication to urgent response care within our community."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Our officers remain at the scene on Downpatrick Road, which is closed, and which will remain closed for some time as we deal with the collision.

"We would ask that drivers avoid the area and use an alternative route.

"We will bring you more information as soon as we are able to."

A Translink spokesperson said the public transport operator will work with the PSNI on its investigation.