Schoolgirl (17) killed in single vehicle crash on winding Co Armagh road

The incident happened on the Coolmillish Road near Markethill.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was a pupil at Markethill High School and was believed to have been from the local area.

The crash happened on the Coolmillish Road, about a mile south of the village.

The collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta was reported to police shortly before 1pm.

The winding two-lane Coolmillish Road is the main route from Armagh to Keady.

An Ambulance Service spokesman said two emergency crews and one rapid response paramedic attended the scene, as well as the air ambulance.

It's understood a second person in the Ford Fiesta was uninjured in the crash.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Speers said the young woman's death had stunned the community.

"She was a local girl. It's just an absolute tragedy," he said. "It's difficult to find words to express my feelings at such a time like this, for any family bereaved like this in such a tragic way.

"But our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very, very sad time. It's heartbreaking for the whole community." DUP MLA William Irwin said "This is very sad and tragic news and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young lady who has lost her life.

"The Coolmillish Road is a very twisty section of roadway and it is not clear at this time how the vehicle left the road.

"The fact that a young person of 17 years old has lost their life is such devastating news for any family to receive, and it is important that the community rallies round them and supports them in their grief."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.