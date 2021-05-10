Schoolgirl knocked down in Bangor as Air Ambulance attends incident

The man is expected to appear in court on Saturday. Picture: Stock image

A schoolgirl has been knocked down on the Gransha Road in Bangor on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place close to the JP Corry store in the Co Down town.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the scene, having landed in the grounds of Bangor Grammar School.

The road has been closed, with motorists advised to seek an alternative route.

There are no further details about the condition of those involved.

In a statement on Monday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Gransha Road in Bangor has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier today.

“One passenger was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15.27 on Monday, 10 May 2021 following reports of an RTC at Gransha Road, Bangor.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance with HEMs crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."