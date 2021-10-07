Schools warned over hoax email around Covid vaccine

It comes ahead of the planned rollout of the jab to children aged 12 to 15.

Schools in Northern Ireland have been warned to disregard a hoax email around consent letters for the Covid-19 vaccination.

It comes ahead of the planned rollout of a single dose of the jab to school pupils aged 12-15 in line with the joint recommendation of the UK’s four chief medical officers.

Consent forms are to be sent to parents to secure permission for their children to receive the vaccine.

However, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has warned post-primary schools about hoax Covid vaccine consent letters.

“The Public Health Agency (PHA) is aware that materials questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and the process to obtain consent for receiving the vaccine are circulating, and indeed some material has been emailed to post-primary schools and health organisations,” the PHA said in a statement.

“This has also happened in the rest of the UK. We have contacted schools in Northern Ireland to inform them of this and ask that they only circulate information from reliable sources.”

The PHA said the “false email and “consent form” contain a number of “important inaccuracies” and should not be forwarded to parents.

“Recent materials include a branded ‘consent form’ which has the look and feel of authoritative NHS communications using a made-up NHSvaccines logo,” they said.

“In Northern Ireland, a Covid-19 vaccine for school children is being offered at school by the usual Trust school health nursing arrangements.

“Schools will be receiving an information pack with more details from the PHA via the Education Authority school systems very shortly.

“Hard copy children/parent information packs will be delivered to schools prior to the vaccinations taking place. The pack contains an information leaflet for the young person, an information leaflet for the parent and a consent form.

“These leaflets are also available to view at: pha.site/12to15covidvaccine”

The PHA added: “It’s the first time in Northern Ireland that children aged 12 to 15 with no underlying health conditions have been eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s therefore understandable that both parents and children will have questions and concerns around the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

“We would urge parents to read the information leaflets and talk to your children about the vaccines and make an informed decision together.

“But it’s important that you check your information comes from a reliable and trusted source.

“There is lots of misinformation out there, particularly about the Covid-19 vaccine.”