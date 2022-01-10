Scientific evidence behind air cleaners ‘inconclusive’, says Education Minister

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said the scientific evidence regarding the effectiveness of air cleaners is “inconclusive” as she reassured parents the safety of children and young people is her top priority.

MLAs were recalled early from the Christmas recess on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland’s schools.

Responding to an Assembly motion - ‘keeping schools open and safe’ - Ms McIlveen highlighted the extensive range of measures which have been put in place to help support schools.

Read more Covid NI: Angry exchanges over education support as minister accused of lack of pandemic planning

Comprehensive guidance on the management of Covid-19 has also been provided to schools, including detailed guidance on managing ventilation.

School principals have been calling for the introduction of air infiltration units.

“In relation to air filters, I must stress, the scientific evidence regarding the effectiveness of air cleaners is inconclusive,” stated Ms McIlveen.

“At a conservative estimate, it would cost around £40million to install them across 20,000 classrooms.

“If the evidence supports such investment, I will have no hesitation in bidding for such funds. I will not move ahead of the evidence and recklessly spend public money.

“As an interim measure, I am investing over £2million this year on ventilation works including £1million to replace windows and £1million for CO2 monitors.”

On the guidance issued to schools, the Education Minister said it covers measures to reduce transmission in schools, including face coverings in post-primary schools, a twice weekly asymptomatic testing programme, maximising natural ventilation, retaining pupils in consistent groups wherever possible and promotion of good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“Young people aged 12 and over and all staff have also been able to access the vaccination programme,” she stated.

“This range of mitigations act collectively to reduce risk as much as possible.”

Ms McIlveen also outlined steps she has taken to address staffing pressures.

They include an appeal to recently retired teachers to return to the classroom and relaxing rules for the 550 final year student teachers scheduled to undertake school placements in the coming months.

This will release qualified teachers from supervising those placements and allow them to be used elsewhere within their schools.

“Given the intense staffing pressures at present and the additional workload associated with Performance Review and Staff Development for teacher appraisal, I have agreed that this process will be paused for the current academic year,” added Ms McIlveen.