Scotland road crash victim named as Simon Johnson (37) from Northern Ireland

A man from Northern Ireland has died following a fatal road collision in Scotland on Friday.

Scottish police named the victim as 37-year-old Simon Johnson.

According to police, Mr Johnson passed away at the scene of the crash on the A965 at Deepdale near the town of Stromness near Orkney.

They said the incident happened at around 8.10am.

A spokesperson said: “The man was the driver and sole occupant of a green Vauxhall Astra, which was the only vehicle involved.”

It is understood Mr Johnson’s family are aware of his passing and have requested privacy.

A police report will also be submitted to Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal Service, responsible for the prosecution of crime.

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

"We are still appealing to anyone who may have information about the crash to come forward, especially those who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0537 of Friday, March 4.”