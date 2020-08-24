Scottish man tenth person charged as part of New IRA investigation Operation Arbacia

A Scottish man has become the tenth person charged as part of the PSNI's investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The 62-year-old has been charged with an offence of preparatory acts of terrorism as part of Operation Arbacia.

He is due to appear at Laganside Court on Tueday.

A 49-year-old man from the Dungannon area was the ninth person charged earlier on Monday.

He has been charged with a number of offences including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

He will also appear at Laganside Court on Tuesday.

At a press conference on Monday PSNI Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Barbara Gray said Operation Arbacia involved partners such as MI5, Police Scotland, An Garda Siochana and the Metropolitan Police Service.

She said the operation was a "longer term investigation that will look into every aspect of the activities of the New IRA in its entirety".

"Previous investigations have shown time and time again we have seen the New IRA does not care who it hurts or what it destroys," ACC Gray said.

“They do not care about the communities they come from – they care for no one. They are reckless, manipulative and they exploit.

“We have seen how they send young people onto the streets, how they don’t care if kids are likely to find guns and explosives where they play."

She said it was "really disappointing that decades on from the Good Friday Agreement there are still groups who are using and hiding bombs and bullets in residential areas and putting their own agendas above the rights of the community who want to live and thrive in peace".

“Communities are key and have shown their power in coming together to protect each other during a global pandemic. Now is the time to continue that effort," ACC Gray said.

“Policing with the community is at the heart of what we do, we are committed to working with communities, towards meaningful change.”

Sharon Jordan, 45, of Cappagh Road in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Kevin Barry Murphy, 49, of Altowen Park, Coalisland, Co Tyrone, Damien McLaughlin, 44, of Kilmascally Road, Dungannon, Amanda McCabe, 49, of Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, Co Armagh, Gary Hayden, 48, of Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry and Joseph Barr, 32, of Cecilia's Walk in Londonderry appeared in court on Monday in relation to the investigation.

On Saturday Shea Reynolds, 26, of Belvedere Manor in Lurgan, Co Armagh, and Patrick McDaid, 50, of Magowan Park in Londonderry appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court via video-link on charges which included directing terrorism.