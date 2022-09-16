‘Scouts helped my confidence’: Leader of new Muslim Scout group run by Belfast Islamic Centre on what project means to him

Belfast Islamic Centre is launching the first ever Muslim Scout group in Northern Ireland (Photo credit: PA)

The leader of Northern Ireland’s first ever Muslim Scout group for girls and boys, run by the Belfast Islamic Centre, has said his own experience as a scout gave him the idea for the group.

In a recent announcement, the Belfast Islamic Centre said they were “excited to open their very own Scout group” aimed at children aged 10-18 years old.

The Muslim Scout group was intended to launch on Saturday, but has since been delayed until the 22nd October out of respect for the Queen’s death. The group will meet weekly from this date at the Agape Centre Belfast on the Lisburn Road.

Ameer Ibrahim, who will be running the group and is a former scout himself, told the Belfast Telegraph he wanted to begin the group due to his own experience and because he seen a lack of activities for teenagers to do in his community.

"I had been working with the Belfast Islamic Centre, I had tried arranging things like football and lots of other things, but it just wasn’t enough for them” he said.

Ameer then reached out to Muslim Scout groups in England to get some advice on setting up a similar group in Northern Ireland.

“I have been in the Scouts for all of my childhood and teenage years in Sudan before coming here in 1989, and I knew how it helped me gain confidence and how it helped teach you good morals and conduct, so I just kept thinking about setting it up here” he said.

"We have so many people in the community here at the Belfast Islamic Centre, and we knew there sometimes was a language and financial barrier for them to get involved in things” he said, adding as soon as the group was announced he started receiving calls from interested parents.

Ameer also said children’s charities have reached out to him who help younger people from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds in their care get involved.

"They have said to me about their lack of English, some of younger people who want to come have only been (in Northern Ireland) for about a month. I’ve told them it’s not a problem, because we have lots of volunteers involved, particularly people can speak Arabic too”

He added that Scouts NI have been “so helpful” in assisting the group getting started, and even helped them secure a location which was close to the Belfast Islamic Centre so parents could walk their children back and forth to the group.

“The Scouts here in Northern Ireland have been so supportive and helpful, without them it wouldn't have been possible."

Ameer also said while the group will participate in some Islamic traditions, including the female members wearing hijabs and prayer sessions afterwards, he wanted to make it clear his Scout troop will not be a religious group.

The Scouts have a long history in Northern Ireland, with some groups dating back to 1906.

According to their website, Scouts NI has over 10,000 members in 130 Scout groups and 80 Scout explorer groups. The Scouts officially allowed girls to join in 1976 after previously only permitting male members.

Despite many of their group meetings taking place in churches, the Scouts is not religious organisation, saying they are “open to everyone; we don't identify exclusively with one faith”

"As an inclusive and values based movement, we support our members to engage with spirituality in an exciting and meaningful way.”

The chair of Alliance Youth NI, Luke Patterson took to social media last month to welcome the news of the new scouting group.

Belfast Islamic Centre’s announcement of the group comes as the long-delayed construction of their new centre finally began last month.

It will be located on University Avenue, south Belfast, just minutes from where the charitable organisation currently operates in Wellington Park and is set to be completed next year.

The BIC was first established in Belfast more than 40 years ago and is linked to the Muslim Council of Great Britain.

The charity's primary function is to promote the benefit of the Muslim community in Northern Ireland through education and resources including prayer facilities.

In their announcement of their new location, the Belfast Islamic Centre said they hoped to include new resources including a youth club.

Earlier this week, a number of scouts from Northern Ireland headed over to London to help with the preparations for the Queen's funeral on Monday.