Scrap clocks going back this month to save £400 a year in electricity bills argues QUB professor

Scrapping the changing of the clocks at the end of the month could save households more than £400 a year in electricity bills, according to an expert from Queen’s University Belfast.

Professor Aoife Foley said the removal of the winter Daylight Saving Time would see £1.20 a day saved due to the reduced demand on the National Grid at peak times.

In the UK, the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, and back one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October.

The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST) and as a result there is more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings.

Professor Foley, from QUB’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said foregoing the daylight saving in winter would “save a lot of energy, reduce our bills and carbon emissions”.

The calculation is that such a move would flatten the evening peak curves on energy demand by up to 10% if commercial demand is included, with evening energy demand peaking between 5pm and 7pm.

“By simply foregoing the winter Daylight Saving Time (DST) in October, we save energy because it is brighter in the evening during winter, so we reduce commercial and residential electrical demand as people leave work earlier, and go home earlier, meaning less lighting and heating is needed,” she said.

“We are no longer in an energy crisis in Europe but an energy war and dependent on weather conditions this winter it is very likely we may need to start rationing energy very seriously to avoid bigger energy issues in December and January when gas reserves start to run low.

“There is no doubt that by foregoing the daylight savings in winter we would save a lot of energy, reduce our bills and carbon emissions during this energy war, and especially during a cost-of-living crisis.”

Prof Foley’s assessment does not include gas savings or electricity and gas in the commercial or industrial sectors, but she said such a change could also include “significant energy, cost and emissions reductions for hard strapped businesses and the public”.

The practice of switching the clocks was introduced by Germany around the time of the First World War to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

In 2019 the European Transport committee voted for the end of daylight saving in the European Union, meaning the practice of changing the clocks back and forth throughout the year could be a thing of the past.

However, it has not yet been introduced in Europe.

Critics of the idea point to a potential increase in traffic collisions and also the potential of a so-called 'time border' on the island of Ireland.

“Most road collisions occur in good visibility during the day and outside of built-up areas,” added Prof Foley

“It would be great if the UK Government consulted with the Irish Government on an emergency proposal to abolish daylight savings this year.

“Obviously in Ireland two different time zones would be impossible but Ireland would also make energy and emissions savings and enhance security of supply.”