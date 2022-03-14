SDLP and Sinn Fein welcome Protocol court decision, while DUP’s Donaldson says it caused cross-community voting to be ‘ditched’

Jim Allister, TUV leader, Kate Hoey, former Labour MP and prominent Brexit supporter and Ben Habib a former Member of the European Parliament arrive for the judgement in the NI protocol case at Belfast High court on Monday, March, 14, 2022. (Picture by Peter Morrison/Press/Eye.)

The SDLP has raised hopes that the latest legal defeat against removing the Northern Ireland Protocol will “prompt unionist politicians to move on and focus on real crises like the cost of living emergency and NHS waiting lists”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein has relished the court ruling, believing it “underlines the need for stunt politics to stop” and adding that “there is no credible alternative to the Protocol.”

Read more Judges dismiss pan-unionist challenge to Northern Ireland Protocol

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Monday’s Court of Appeal rejection to the Protocol’s challenge reminds us that the Protocol “led to the abandonment of consensus politics as the Government and the pro-protocol parties embraced majority rule”.

He said “cross-community voting was ditched by the Protocol” and that it “has cast a long shadow over devolution and far from protecting stability, it has undermined the foundational principles of devolution”.

On Monday morning, the Court of Appeal in Belfast ruled that the NI Protocol was lawfully enacted and must take precedence over a centuries-old legislative clause on trade with Britain.

A coalition including TUV leader Jim Allister, Baroness Catherine Hoey and former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, had mounted a legal bid to have it declared unlawful, following their contempt for the de facto customs border in the Irish Sea, which was created by the Protocol’s new trade checks on produce entering the region from Britain.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said: “The Protocol is legal, and was passed overwhelmingly in the UK Parliament – a fact that is unavoidable though difficult for some unionist politicians to accept.

“Rather than flail over the consequences of the rock-hard Brexit they championed, the DUP and Jim Allister should be focussed on dealing with what people are actually confronted with and care about: the cost of living emergency facing families right now.

"With families struggling to heat their homes and the continent of Europe facing humanitarian catastrophe, the sight of politicians fixating on the Protocol would be absurd, if its wasn’t so irresponsible.

“And unlike the rest of the UK, the Protocol means that Northern Ireland has potential economic advantage from access to both the EU and UK markets. Where there are issues on GB-NI trade that require smoothing, the solution is through discussion and engagement – rather than collapsing political institutions and mounting quixotic legal challenges.”

Sinn Fein’s Brexit spokesperson Declan Kearney welcomed the court’s ruling and said that “collective efforts” should now be “on taking maximum advantage of those opportunities to bring jobs and investment here instead of making futile attempts that challenge the legitimacy of an Internationally binding agreement”.

"The Protocol protects the Good Friday Agreement, the all-Ireland economy, and prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland and gives local businesses unique access to the British market and EU single market,” he said.

"This ruling is clear and unequivocal and the legal challenge by the unionist parties has been dismissed on all grounds.”

In June last year a High Court judge found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which introduced the Protocol, conflicts with Article 6 of the Act of Union, drawn up to ensure equal trade footing between Britain and Ireland.

However, he ruled that the new legislation overrides older law which cannot obstruct the clear specific will of Parliament.

Those findings were appealed on the basis that the Act of Union has legal supremacy, with no power for the implied repeal of a constitutional statute.

The appellants argued that a legislative prohibition on any trade disparity with Great Britain renders the Protocol invalid.

But the court found that Article 6 of the Act of Union has been modified by the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement Act - without any implied repeal.

Seniors judges found that Northern Ireland’s constitutional status within the United Kingdom remains unchanged.

Mr Donaldson continued: “This joint unionist legal challenge has always been destined for the Supreme Court but today’s ruling reminds us that the NI Protocol led to the abandonment of consensus politics.

“Not one single unionist MLA supports the Protocol because it undermines our place in the United Kingdom and separates us from our main market. It is driving up costs of doing business with the rest of the United Kingdom, hampering government efforts to help us in this cost-of-living crisis and even threatening our supply of medicines.

“Indeed, today the Government has been legislating in Parliament to amend laws about our customs territory and apply them to Great Britain rather than the United Kingdom, as they were previously drafted.

“Northern Ireland only moves forward when we move forward together. Any deals will require the support of unionists and nationalists.

“I was patient when I warned the governments in London, Dublin and Washington last September that the Protocol was not compatible with devolution. I gave space for talks and action but they failed to listen.”