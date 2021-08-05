SDLP announce Foyle candidates for next Assembly election with former city mayor Brian Tierney selected

SDLP politicians Mark H Durkan, Sinead McLaughlin and Brian Tierney have all been selected by the party to stand as candidates in the next Assembly election.

The party made the announcement of their Foyle candidates on Thursday evening, ahead of an expected Stormont election next year.

The next election is scheduled to be in May 2022.

Sitting MLAs Durkan and McLaughlin will be joined by the former Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Tierney.

Mr Durkan said: “I am delighted to receive the backing of my party to continue the work we’ve been doing to address the challenges people in this city face.

“The election next year is a chance for people to reject the politics of failure, send a stronger SDLP team to Stormont to deliver for our city and a chance to vote for people and parties who will work together for the betterment of people.”

Sinead McLaughlin, who was selected to replace leader Colum Eastwood when he stood as an MP, added: “It has been a privilege to represent the people of Derry in recent years as both a councillor and an MLA.

“Derry needs a strong team of MLAs focused on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and using this opportunity to transform our city for the better.”

Mr Tierney said: “We need to see action from the next Assembly to address these issues. We need to see real investment in our city and people.

“Derry produces some of the most talented people anywhere on these islands, but too often they’re forced to move elsewhere for the chance of a better life. Derry needs change, it can’t be the same old story and I want to be part of delivering that change.”

The SDLP will be hoping to make gains on 2017’s Assembly election result, when the party returned 12 MLAs overall, while securing an 11.9% share of first preference votes.

The party won two seats in Foyle, with Sinn Fein also electing two candidates and the DUP’s Gary Middleton elected.

Announcing the candidates for the constituency, leader Colum Eastwood said there is “much work to be done” and said he hopes all three candidates are elected.

“I am delighted the party has selected these three excellent candidates to contest Foyle in the upcoming Assembly election,” he said.

“There’s much work to be done. Our plans for this city are big and bold and I hope to see three SDLP candidates elected to end the legacy of neglect and deliver for the people of Derry.”