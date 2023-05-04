SDLP candidate hits out as funding for free period products in schools nearly halved

SDLP election candidate Pat Catney has expressed ‘despair’ about cuts in funding for free period products in schools across Northern Ireland.

The Department of Education has decreased the money it gives to schools for free period products by more than 40%, compared to last year’s expenditure.

The department cited budgetary pressures as the reason for doing so, with the new annual budget for Northern Ireland meaning a 2.5% decrease for education this year.

Mr Catney introduced successful legislation in the Assembly last year to make free period products available in all schools, colleges and public buildings.

The former MLA lost his seat in last year’s Assembly elections, and is to stand in May's council polls for Lisburn North.

He said: "This decision by the Department of Education shows the importance of the free period products legislation introduced by the SDLP during the last Assembly mandate. While the Department of Education currently has the power to cut this vital funding to schools, when the provisions contained within my legislation are introduced it will ensure that these products are available for free in all schools for anyone who needs them.

“While I understand the pressure facing our public finances, I am despairing at the almost daily announcement of cuts facing vulnerable people in our society, many of them children.

"While working on my legislation I met with groups and those impacted by period poverty and heard firsthand from them how it affected their lives, forcing them to miss school, work and many other important events in their lives, creating shame and robbing people of their dignity.

“Schools have already been clear about the negative impact this decision by the department will have on those who need these products, forcing a further expense on families at what is already an extremely trying time.

"Nobody should have to pay for these products, they are vital healthcare and I look forward to the provisions of my bill being introduced across Northern Ireland so that nobody will have to go without them again.”

The total amount of money allocated for period provisions has been cut to just over £243,500, which is over 40% lower than the £413,786 provided to schools in 2022-23.

The Department of Education said that the fall was "due to a combination of budget reductions and the level of need being lower than expected in 2022-23”.