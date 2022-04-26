SDLP condemns unacceptable behaviour after 30 youths attack police attending road crash in Derry

A police car was attacked by a group of up to 30 people in Derry when officers were dealing with a road traffic collision.

The incident took place in Culdaff Gardens in the Creggan estate.

Police and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision, which was reported shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.

A child involved in the collision sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.

John Boyle.

As officers were leaving the area, a group of between 20 to 30 individuals, believed to be mostly young people, gathered, many with their faces covered.

Criminal damage was caused to a police car by some of those present who threw masonry, however, no injuries were reported.

Sergeant Bennett said: “Our officers were working to keep people safe yesterday when they were attacked in such a senseless way.

“It is extremely disappointing, and those involved need to stop and think about what they’re doing.

“The outcome for those identified as being involved in such criminal activity can have life-changing and long term consequences.

“Parents/guardians need to be aware of where their children are and what they’re up to. No one in the community wants this type of activity.”

John Boyle, an SDLP councillor for the area and member of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said: “This kind of behaviour is entirely unjustified and absolutely no-one can support anybody when they’re engaged in attacking emergency services who are tending to people who have suffered injuries.

“The reality of it is that blue light services are there for everyone. They’re there to do a particular job and in this instance it is evident that people were injured in a road traffic accident and there was a real concern to convey them to hospital.

“So, anyone engaged in attacking emergency services are quite clearly putting other people’s health at risk when they attack those services.

“It is totally unacceptable and I have to unreservedly condemn it.”

Anyone with information on the matter can call 101 and quote reference number 958 of 24/04/22. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport