SDLP councillor blasts ‘insulting’ Ulster Bank as branch confirms Co Down closures

An Ards and North Down councillor described Ulster Bank’s meeting with the local authority as “insulting” after the bank confirmed it is going ahead with branch closures in Holywood and Comber in the autumn.

At a recent full meeting of the council, SDLP councillor Joe Boyle made the remarks as elected members voiced their concerns about how the closures would affect the two towns. Ulster Bank has announced a total of nine branch closures this year.

Earlier in the summer, Ards and North Down Council agreed a motion to write to Ulster Bank expressing its “total opposition” to branch closures in Holywood and Comber.

It also agreed to invite reps from the bank to meet councillors to assess how the closures would affect local businesses and residents.

Earlier this month a meeting was held between the Ulster Bank Head of Retail Banking in NI, Terry Robb, and councillors elected to the Comber, and Holywood and Clandeboye district electoral areas. It was chaired by the Ards and North Down Mayor.

Mr Robb told the elected representatives that while continuance of ATM’s on the old buildings lay with the new owners, there would continue to be access to free-to-use ATMs “within the locality”.

He said all users of the bank who were registered vulnerable would be “targeted proactively and provided information on alternative physical banking locations including services offered by the Post Office”.

He said that these customers would be given the name of an individual member of staff who can answer queries rather than a call centre and confirmed bespoke face-to-face education workshops could be arranged for community groups. He added the next review of the mobile banking service was not until December.

When asked about what he knew of the impact upon footfall in towns and villages of the bank closures, he replied “as Ulster Bank had not closed a branch in over five years,” he was “unable to determine the exact impact the closure would have” on Holywood and Comber.

The Ards and North Down Council report states: “When questioned about the lack of public consultation on the closure, Mr Robb confirmed that Financial Conduct Authority rules do not require public consultation to take place in advance of a closure and that Ulster Bank had completed the necessary desktop analysis.

“Mr Robb confirmed that the branch closures in Holywood and Comber would be going ahead as planned later this year, but that no further closures would take place in 2022.

“Mr Robb stated that branch closures were happening across the banking sector.”

DUP councillor Nigel Edmond told the chamber: “What we are seeing now in Comber and elsewhere is an absolute disgrace, and disrespectful to the constituents of this borough.

“There is not a bank branch on the Ards peninsula, you have to go to Newtownards, and now we are seeing the towns targeted. And they think everybody will go to online banking. Older people do not understand the technology.”

He added: “What I don’t want to see is elderly people storing money in their houses.”

Mr Boyle said the approach from Ulster Bank at the meetings with political representatives was “insulting” and a “lip service event”.

“It’s big business, they are moving on, and they don’t care about the small person, and the elderly person with the cash sums who doesn’t want to get into e-banking,” he said.

Mr Boyle added: “Mr Robb confirmed there would be no more closures in 2022 – that’s only four months. If you watch this space to see what flows in 2023, I would say whatever else they can target they will be targeting. So brace yourselves, it is not good.

“It hit our communities down on the peninsula. We always had the experience of the weekend shop, with the post office, and the butchers, and the bakeries, and all that spending took place, only to disappear. I wish Comber and Holywood all the very best.”

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said the bank is currently investing in “alternatives” to provide support for those who struggle with digital banking.

“As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives,” stated the spokesperson.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”