SDLP councillor condemns Cookstown petrol bombing

SDLP councillor Kerri Hughes has condemned the petrol bombing of a home in Cookstown where two women and a young child escaped injury.

A child's bike was damaged and scorch damage caused to a property in Jubilee Park after the early morning attack on Tuesday.

Cllr Hughes said, “I strongly condemn the attack on a family home in the local area this morning. It is my understanding that a petrol bomb was thrown at the house, causing scorch damage to both the front window of the property and a child’s bicycle.

“Thankfully, all occupants in the household escaped without any injuries. However, with three people in the house, including a young child, this attack could have proven fatal."

The PSNI are appealing for information about the attack.

Sergeant Clifford said: “Shortly before 4.10am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area.

"The device landed below the front window of the property and damaged a child’s bicycle in the area.

"Scorch damage was caused to both the window sill and the wall of the property during the incident. Two females aged 49 and 21 years old, as well as a young child were inside the house at the time, but were not injured.

“It was also reported that a liquid was poured over a car parked in the area, but no damage was reported.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 227 16/06/20.

"You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."