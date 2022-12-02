SDLP councillor condemns ‘disgraceful’ racist graffiti at Newry church

Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down SDLP councillor Michael Savage has condemned racist graffiti outside St Brigid’s Church in Newry.

The graffiti appeared on the wall of the church overnight and has been reported to council for removal.

Councillor Savage it was “disgraceful” and did not represent the people of Newry.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that anyone would take the time to spray racist graffiti in the middle of Newry, but to do this outside a church and beside a local primary school makes it all the more sinister.

"he people who carried out this vile act have achieved nothing other than to unite the local community in disgust at their actions,” Mr Savage said.

“Newry is a diverse and welcoming place where people from every background live, work and socialise together in peace.

"This is an area with a real sense of community where people look after each other and this incident is an attack on the people of our city and the values they cherish.

“There is no place for racism in our society and I know that local parishioners will also be upset by what’s taken place. The idea of local schoolchildren having to walk past it this morning is shameful."