SDLP criticises Campbell for swipe at nationalists in Seamus Heaney anniversary motion

‘It’s depressing. . . you’d think he’d have something better to do with his time.’

The SDLP has said it’s “depressing” that Gregory Campbell couldn’t pay tribute to Seamus Heaney “without trying to stick the boot into nationalists”.

The party’s leader Colum Eastwood has withdrawn his support for a motion tabled by the DUP to mark the 10th anniversary of Seamus Heaney.

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell submitted the motion which makes reference to Heaney ruling out the possibility of a united Ireland.

The motion states: “That this House notes the recent tenth anniversary of the passing of Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney, whose poetry and verse have been read by millions.

“And acknowledges his Bellaghy roots in County Londonderry and his Irish Nationalist background, epitomised by a well-known quote from 1983 about not raising a glass to the Queen, followed in later years by another quote during a dispute about the flying of the Union Flag, where he admirably and accurately said, sure there’s never going to be a united Ireland, so why don’t you let them fly the flag.”

The motion is supported by three DUP MPs, Gregory Campbell, Jim Shannon and Paul Girvan, along with Conservative MP Sir Mike Penning.

It notes that Foyle MP Eastwood, who was down as supporting the motion, withdrew his signature on September 6.

An SDLP spokesperson said: “It’s depressing that Gregory Campbell couldn’t pay tribute to Seamus Heaney without trying to stick the boot into nationalists.

"With all the problems our society is facing, you’d think he’d have something better to do with his time.”

Heaney’s "passport's green" quote was also used by the SDLP leader and others to criticise the Northern Ireland Office's decision to use the poet’s image as part of the branding for the centenary campaign.

The full quote Mr Campbell refers to in relation to a united Ireland was made during the Belfast flags protest, and has previously been reported as: “As someone who knows something of prejudice, from early on, I can understand the Loyalists — but the unremittingness of it ... I remember, at the very beginning of the Troubles in Derry, Eddie McAteer, a big Nationalist politician, he was like the paterfamilias of Nationalism.

“And he said, ‘both sides are entitled to their pageantry!’ Which was a rather grand utterance, but true enough. But there’s no doubt that the Loyalist side take the pageantry to extremes, they wipe the floor with the others.

“Loyalism, or Unionism, or Protestantism, or whatever you want to call it, in Northern Ireland it operates not as a class system, but a caste system. And they [the Loyalists] have an entitlement factor running: the flag is part of it. There’s never going to be a united Ireland, you know,” he said. “So why don’t you let them fly the flag?”

The DUP has been contacted for comment.