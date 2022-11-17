SDLP delegation warns EURO 2028 opportunity for NI must not be wasted

SDLP politicians have met with Irish Football Association officials to discuss the joint UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid.

MLA Justin McNulty and MP Claire Hanna were among the delegation which had a “productive” discussion with football chiefs at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Following the engagement Mr McNulty said it is “imperative” that Casement Park is built in time for the tournament and warned that the opportunity to bring European Championship football to Northern Ireland must not be missed.

“It was extremely exciting to hear more details about the joint Euro 2028 bid and I welcome the spirit of co-operation between the UK and Irish governments to make the possibility of hosting this tournament a reality,” he said.

“I really feel that this is an opportunity to inspire generations to come and we will support the bid in any way we can.”

Read more NI patients would be charged to see their doctor if radical new proposals adopted

MLA Matthew O’Toole also met with representatives of the football organisation to discuss the plans and general community and football issues.

The official joint bid to host the UEFA tournament was submitted at a preliminary bid dossier on Wednesday.

It set out a clear vision for “Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future”.

Read more It would take a miracle for Casement Park to host Euro 2028 matches, says former Irish FA president Jim Boyce

“Key to this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation in delivering an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out, iconic stadia in famous football cities known throughout the world,” the Football Association (FA) said in a statement.

“We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid.”

The stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues throughout the UK and Ireland including Casement Park.

Dublin Arena and Croke Park are also included on the list.

Mr McNulty said Casement Park must be built in time if matches featuring some of the world’s top teams are to be played here.

“I realise that there are a number of challenges ahead of us to make this happen, but it would be a real failure of political leadership if we are the only part of these islands not involved,” he added.

“This bid is an opportunity to secure a large investment into our local economy and to shine a positive spotlight on everything we have to offer here, while creating a sporting legacy for future generations to benefit from.”

“During our meeting we also discussed the potential of sport as a vehicle to bring people together.

“I have long been an advocate for the powerful role sport can play in reconciliation on this island having seen it first hand on numerous occasions over the years.”

The Newry and Armagh representative said encouraging children and young people to take part in sport from an early age will help them forge lasting friendships and relationships with teams across our communities.

“The Euros bid is an opportunity for people right across this island to come together and work towards a positive goal, showing we’re much stronger when we focus on what unites us than on what separates us.”