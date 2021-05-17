SDLP health spokesperson Cara Hunter apologises for breaching Covid guidance with weekend stay in Donegal 

SDLP health spokesperson Cara Hunter has apologised for taking a weekend break in Donegal in breach of the Executive’s coronavirus guidance.

Miss Hunter issued a statement after she shared pictures of herself in what appeared to be holiday accommodation on Facebook with the caption: “Grateful for the weekend off - two happy campers.”

The SDLP representative sits on the health committee.

Currently travel from Northern Ireland into the Republic is only permitted for essential travel.

“Over the weekend, I travelled to Donegal in self-contained accommodation,” Cara Hunter told Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show on Monday

“I recognise that what I did was not a breach of the Covid regulations the travel was not in line with the Executive’s guidance - I want to sincerely apologise for making a mistake,” she added.

Guidance also states that anyone returning back to Northern Ireland from the Republic should self-isolate on their return for 10 days.

Earlier this month health chiefs had voiced concern over the rising case numbers of covid in border communities, in particular Co Donegal.

