SDLP hit by new resignation as Councillor Angela Mulholland quits

An SDLP councillor has resigned from the party so she can have an "independent, inclusive voice" for the whole community.

Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Angela Mulholland told the party on Thursday that she was quitting.

The move follows Councillor Stephanie Quigley who resigned from the party earlier this month over its stance on abortion.

Independent Councillor Angela Mulholland said: "The recent lockdown has caused many changes for our local Council, local businesses, and local people within our communities.

"Indeed, the lockdown has made many of us reassess our lifestyles and our lives. Throughout lockdown and indeed beforehand I have been reflecting upon my role as a councillor.

"I want to be a voice for everyone in the Borough and to serve the interests of all in a truly inclusive and open way.

"In this time of reflection, I have made the decision to become an Independent Councillor. Taking this step as an Independent Councillor will afford me the opportunity to be an ‘Independent Inclusive Voice’ for the whole community.

Councillor Mulholland concluded “I owe so much to party colleagues who have been truly supportive and. I would like to thank everyone in the community who voted for me last time and I hope to represent everyone in my new role without any affiliation to any political party.

"I look forward with renewed ambition and determination to playing my part in building a better future for everyone here in Causeway Coast and Glens."

Responding to Councillor Mulholland's decision an SDLP spokesperson said: "The SDLP has received Cllr Angela Mulholland’s resignation. We regret Cllr Mulholland’s decision.”