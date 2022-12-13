SDLP leader says Brendan McAllister was ‘a voice for victims and survivors’

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to Northern Ireland’s former interim advocate for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse following his death on Tuesday.

Brendan McAllister was appointed interim advocate for HIA by the head of the civil service in July 2019 when the Executive and the Assembly were collapsed.

Born in Warrenpoint, Newry, Mr McAllister attended the Christian Brothers’ schools before going to Queen’s University to study History and Politics.

He previously served as the Director of Mediation Northern Ireland and was involved in peace-building efforts during the Troubles.

He also was the Mediation Advisor to the Parades Commission in Northern Ireland from 2008 and 2012 and was a principal advisor to the Government concerning the needs of victims and survivors of the Troubles.

A death notice said he passed away following a short illness, with funeral arrangements later.

It described him as the “dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, deeply devoted father to Anna, Joseph and Tom, loving Granda to Dara, Oisín and Shaan, dearest brother of Marie, Sheila, Kevin and Seamus and a caring father-in-law, brother in law and uncle”.

Mr Eastwood said in a statement: “During his time as a victims’ commissioner and interim HIA advocate, Mr McAllister worked tirelessly on behalf of victims and made sure that their voices were heard at the highest level of government as they fought for truth and justice.

“Mr McAllister’s efforts were key in securing financial compensation for victims following the findings of the Hart inquiry, he was a champion of a group who had been through the most horrendous ordeal imaginable and was determined to ensure that those responsible were held accountable for their role in this dark period in our history.”

The SDLP leader added: “Mr McAllister also made a huge contribution to public life and the peace process in the North through his efforts around reconciliation and mediation and his contributions will be greatly missed.”

Former Parades Commission chair Peter Osborne said he was “stunned and deeply shocked to hear of the passing of Brendan McAllister” writing on social media he was “a friend with wisdom and compassion in his heart. This place will miss him”.

Chair of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland Liam Hannaway said: “So sorry to hear this news. A lovely man with a great heart for doing good. May he rest in peace.”

Director of Barnardo’s Northern Ireland Michele Janes also paid tribute recalling her father training as a social worker with Mr McAllister.

“So dreadfully sorry and sad to hear of the passing of Brendan McAllister. Brendan trained as a social worker with my dad and it was a privilege to work with him myself in the last few years. A kind gentle person. Sincerest condolences to Brendan’s wife & family. RIP Brendan,” she tweeted.

In January it was announced Mr McAllister was ordained in Armagh Cathedral as a deacon for the Diocese of Dromore.

He previously faced calls to resign from his role as the interim advocate for HIA due to his involvement in the church.