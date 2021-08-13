SDLP MLA hits out at BBC over its response to ‘sectarianism’ in Chelsea fans clip 

An SDLP MLA has claimed a refusal by the BBC to "own up and apologise" over a "clearly sectarian and offensive" clip in which social media users believed Chelsea fans used sectarian expletives "adds insult to injury".

On Wednesday, a news package on the arrival of Chelsea and Villarreal football fans into Belfast for the Uefa Super Cup tie at Windsor Park was aired on BBC One during the flagship Newline bulletin.

The footage showed Chelsea football fans singing along to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Social media users claimed the fans used a sectarian chant referencing the Pope during the singing, however the BBC disputed this, saying they were "confident" this wasn't the case. The BBC spokesperson added they would not air the report again.

A video on Twitter sharing the clip has been retweeted hundreds of times and has received more than 100,000 views.

Justin McNulty said he wrote to the director of BBC NI, Peter Johnston, "urging them to hold their hands up and admit their mistake", however, in its reply, the BBC again said they reviewed the footage multiple times and are confident that no sectarian or offensive language was heard.

"This is a complete nonsense – and anyone who has seen the footage will know it is a complete nonsense," Mr McNulty said.

‘There is no place for sectarianism, from any quarter, in today’s society. The BBC must act quickly and decisively to distance themselves from the sectarianism contained within their broadcast.

"BBC bosses claiming that there was nothing wrong with the broadcast and downplaying the incident is totally unacceptable. They should apologise unreservedly, and commit to reviewing the practice that allowed this to happen in the first place - I will be meeting with BBC to tell them exactly that.

"What should have been a good news day, focusing on a wonderful sporting occasion that brought colour, excitement, and some of the world’s greatest soccer players to Belfast, has instead been tainted by naked sectarianism. A refusal by the BBC to own up and apologise for their error only serves to add insult to injury."

Mr McNulty's comments come after Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey demanded BBC Northern Ireland apologise over the airing of the footage.

"I was shocked at what appeared to be blatant and naked sectarianism in a clip broadcast as part of a package on the Uefa Super Cup final in Belfast on BBC Newsline on Wednesday evening,” he said.

“The broadcast of this offensive chanting and abusive language has caused widespread anger and offence throughout the community. There can be no place for such sectarianism in our society.

"The BBC have confirmed that it does not intend to broadcast the clip again but it should also now act to remove it from the iPlayer to avoid causing further offence.

"The BBC should also now issue an apology for the considerable offence already caused.”

BBC NI has been contacted for comment regarding Mr McNulty's statement.

A BBC NI spokesperson previously told the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday: “We are confident that there was no audio of swearing on our programme tonight.

“However we accept that we cannot be sure of the intentions of everyone in the video and for that reason we will not run the clip again.”