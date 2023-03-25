SDLP MLA shares picture with ‘funniest constituent’ Ruairi McSorley

Ruairi McSorley at the time he went viral with his UTV interview in 2015

An SDLP MLA has posed for a photo with her “funniest constituent” who is none other than “frostbit boy” Ruari McSorley.

Cara Hunter shared the image on Twitter while attending the SDLP party conference on Saturday.

”You wouldn’t be long getting frostbit!" she wrote.

“My funniest constituent, Ruairi McSorley has indeed, landed.”

Mr McSorley, from Park in Co Londonderry, became a viral sensation in 2015 after sharing a video of him making his way to school in freezing weather.

The hilarious clip made him one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable faces.

The last time Mr McSorley hit the headlines was in 2021.

The then 24-year-old was rescued from the sea in Co Kerry after spending nearly 12 hours stranded in the water.

The funnyman was found surrounded by a pod of dolphins.

Mr McSorley said he felt “100 percent” after a 12-hour period which saw him swim out towards Fenit lighthouse before he was discovered shortly after 8pm.

After being discharged from University Hospital Kerry in Tralee he praised RNLI volunteers, however the rescue operation was met with mixed reaction online.

The young man entered the water after a spur of the moment decision without speaking to anyone, after which his clothes were later found discarded.

When rescued, he was dangerously hypothermic but immediately started cracking jokes with the RNLI crew.