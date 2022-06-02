SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin nominated to sit on Policing Board

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin has been nominated to represent the party on the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

The Foyle politician will replace her former party colleague Dolores Kelly, who previously sat on the board before she lost her MLA seat at last month’s Assembly election.

Ms McLaughlin said she was “delighted” at having been chosen by her party and referenced the “significant challenges” the PSNI face.

“I know from experience how important building relationships between our political representatives and the PSNI is and have seen first-hand the impact it has had in Derry and I’ll be hoping to carry on and further develop those relationships in my new role.

“The police service faces a number of significant challenges that we need to get to grips with, including budget pressures which are impacting the number of serving officers.

“We need to ensure that we have a properly resourced police service so that they can provide the response that our communities expect.

“I’m looking forward to using my role on the board to provide a voice for local people on the issues that matter to them and continuing the good work done by my predecessors.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the MLA would be a “powerful advocate for better policing outcomes for every community”.

“Policing and the reforms that delivered the new beginning to policing twenty years ago are a fundamental part of the peace process. Ensuring that we have a police service that is representative of the communities it serves and that it commands the confidence of those communities is a big task,” he said.

“The British Government’s unilateral action on legacy investigations will fundamentally alter the justice landscape in the north.

“Combined with budgetary pressures and existing challenges within policing, it is important that we have a Policing Board that is fiercely independent and robustly defends the Patten principles. I know that Sinead is up to the challenge.”