SDLP MLA urges those opposed to A5 road upgrade to ‘wise up’ following three crashes in three days

A Co Tyrone MLA has hit out at the state of the A5 after three separate crashes for the third day in a row on the road between Aughnacloy and Londonderry.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan took to social media on Thursday suggesting anyone who does not think the road is a problem should “wise up”.

“For the third day in a row there has been a car accident on the A5 road, all in separate sections, all involving multiple people and all having the potential to cause life changing injury or claiming the life of people,” he said.

"This road is a death trap. It is claiming lives every single day. It is putting people at risk every single day and it is unacceptable. Yesterday I came upon an accident just outside the Ulster American Folk Park.

Read more Relatives of A5 crash victims plead for action to make sure no other family dies on road

"This is the third day there has been a serious crash on this road. This is not acceptable and it is getting very frustrating.

"It is unacceptable anyone out there is suggesting this road is not the problem. This road, the A5, is one of the most dangerous roads on these islands and it is absolutely a problem.

"I wish all those involved in the accidents over the last few days a full recovery.

"This road is a problem, this road needs to be upgraded.”

On Wednesday the daughter of Julia McSorley spoke out in support of the hundreds of people who attended a public meeting in Omagh on Tuesday evening calling for upgrades to the network.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ms McSorley was killed alongside her niece and nephew on the road nearly a fortnight ago, with her daughter explaining the tragedy has left the family “devastated”.

"Mummy was everything to every one of us,” she added.

"I can't still believe it if I'm honest, it's only just sinking in and we're all just trying to get through it day by day."

First announced in 2007, plans to reform the deadly stretch of road have been subject to three successful legal challenges.

A public inquiry into the scheme is set to resume on Monday.

The 'Enough is Enough' campaign has warned that 47 lives have been lost since the new road was given the green light by Stormont 16 years ago.

The total cost of the project is now estimated to be £1.6bn.

Campaigners called on those who are against the upgrade to "reflect and reconsider" before more lives are lost.

However the proposal to upgrade the A5 has faced opposition including from the campaign group Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A) which is made up of farmers, landowners and others with an interest in the area.

They oppose the compulsory purchase of land needed to construct the road and have flagged a number of environmental issues around the project.

A legal challenge in 2018 resulted in the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) halting the project.