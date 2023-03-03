SDLP questions BBC’s ‘editorial balance’ after Matthew O’Toole is thrown off-air during Nolan Show

The SDLP has said it is concerned by the BBC’s “balance of editorial decisions” after its south Belfast representative Matthew O’Toole was taken off-air during Friday morning’s Nolan Show.

Presenter Stephen Nolan and Mr O’Toole were discussing comments made on Thursday night by David Campbell, chair of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC).

Speaking on BBC NI’s The View programme about the new Windsor Framework agreement between the UK and EU, Mr Campbell suggested there was a “credible threat” if “unionism and loyalism is continually undermined”.

The LCC, which was formed in 2015, involves representatives from the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando.

“Different political actors - including one particular political party, different media outlets and other organisations - have continued to normalise the Loyalist Communities Council and particularly the utterances of Mr Campbell, who appears on television or in front of selective committees, wearing expensive suits and sounding like a well-educated, middle-class politician,” said Mr O’Toole.

Mr Nolan replied: “His suit is no more expensive than yours I’m sure, and I’ve heard Mr Campbell on numerous occasions say that he is fighting every day to try and convince these organisations violence is not the way to go.”

Mr O’Toole added that “it feels a bit, to a lot of people” as if Mr Campbell is portraying “a plastic, sinister ‘bad cop good cop’ act”.

To which Mr Nolan stressed: “There was nothing sinister from Mr Campbell last night. The message might be sinister, the message from the UVF and the UDA pushing it through Mr Campbell might be sinister, but Mr Campbell had been asked by the BBC for an assessment of where the UVF and UDA are and he gave it.

"I think Matthew I need to insist that you talk about the UVF and the UDA and Mr Campbell is not part of those organisations.”

The SDLP politician responded: “A fairly pedantic distinction to make Stephen, but you’re entitled to make it.”

The discussion became gradually heated, as Mr Nolan then told Mr O’Toole to not talk over him, and proceeded to cut his phone line from the radio show, adding: “I’m sorry no, I can't tolerate that on air and I’m not going to. I’m going to say thank you, Matthew, this morning,.

"There is not a pedantic distinction. Mr Campbell is a law-abiding citizen and the UVF and UDA are criminals.”

The SDLP has since released a statement, which reads: “The SDLP is concerned about the balance of editorial decisions taken by the BBC to platform unelected spokespersons describing ‘credible threats’ from proscribed paramilitary groups while legitimate criticism from elected representatives is curtailed.

“Our party believes in fulsome debate but it is especially important that elected officials - including the Leader of the Opposition at Stormont - are able to speak on behalf of those who elected them and to challenge the threat of violence.

“Following a decision to end a discussion with SDLP Assembly Group Leader Matthew O’Toole MLA on Radio Ulster this morning, the SDLP will be seeking urgent clarification from the leadership of BBC Northern Ireland about these editorial decisions and to address this very serious matter.”

When asked for a response, the BBC said “We tried to explain our response to what had been said on-air but note the concerns that have been raised about it. We invited Matthew O’Toole back on to the programme shortly afterwards because we wanted to hear from him. Everything that we do is informed by the BBC’s editorial guidelines.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

This is not the first time Mr O’Toole has criticised the broadcaster for similar factors.

Last year, he questioned the "level of prominence consistently given to a small section of hardline voices" on The Nolan Show, following another intense debate on the same programme, in which he suggested too much air-time was being given to a number of contributors such as TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

The BBC had at that time said: “We seek to reflect diverse views within our output and take all feedback seriously.

“Everything that we do is informed by the BBC’s editorial guidelines.”