SDLP to boycott BBC on election results day as workers go on strike

The SDLP has said no representative of the party will cross the picket line to take part in BBC programming as workers prepare to go on strike during the local election results day on Friday.

The strike is in opposition to proposed cuts to jobs and programmes at BBC NI.

Members voted 83% in favour of strike action, according to the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), on a 60% turnout via a postal ballot.

In November 2022, BBC NI announced plans to cut 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest in online services.

The cuts have caused significant changes to BBC Radio Foyle, where the two-hour Breakfast Show has been reduced to a half-hour news programme named The North West Today.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party has fought against cuts from day one alongside the staff at the station and the thousands of loyal listeners across the North West.

“We have been clear from the start that there can be no acceptable reason for the BBC gutting its service in Derry, while continuing to invest huge sums in Belfast,” he added.

“We welcome the decision by the NUJ members to take strike action in solidarity with their colleagues in Derry and hope this acts as a wake-up call to the BBC who have so far refused to acknowledge the strength of feeling at their decision. The SDLP stands fully behind them.

“It’s unfortunate that broadcasting of the council election results could be affected by this industrial action, but it shows staff’s determination to resist these cuts. Contributors should be commended for their stance and no SDLP representative will cross the picket to take part in BBC programming.”

The NUJ said its members were left with “no option than to head to the pickets” in defence of their jobs and much-loved programmes.

The union accused the BBC of pursuing savings at the expense of quality, inviting BBC management back to the negotiating table to resolve the dispute.

The Alliance Party said it supports the right for workers to strike and urged the union and management to come together to reach a conclusion satisfactory to both.

“The proposed cuts to Radio Foyle in particular are unanimously opposed by people right across society, due to the devastating impact they would have on the local community.

“It is clear if the BBC proceeds with their approach, it would be dismissive of that outcry,” a spokesperson added.

Sinn Féin said BBC management should immediately engage with the NUJ to seek a fair resolution to the industrial dispute involving journalism staff across the north.

Declan Kearney said: “We fully support the decision by BBC journalists to engage in industrial action to protect jobs and services.

“The BBC has already slashed programming within Radio Foyle and more jobs and schedules are now under threat across the north.

“There are very real concerns as to what these plans will mean for staff and services and I have written to the BBC Director to highlight these concerns.

“I have also urged BBC management to immediately engage positively with the NUJ to seek a fair resolution to the dispute that addresses the concerns of journalists and the wider public.”

A BBC spokesperson said it will continue to engage constructively with staff and the trade unions “in the interests of everyone involved and the audiences we serve.”

The DUP and UUP did not respond to requests for comment.