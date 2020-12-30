SDLP urges recall of Assembly to discuss planned reopening of schools next week

The SDLP is seeking to recall the Assembly to discuss the planned reopening of Northern Ireland's schools next week as coronavirus cases surge.

The party's education spokesperson, Daniel McCrossan, has expressed serious concern at the prospect, given rising Covid-19 case numbers here and the new virus variant.

Last week, 648 under-20s tested positive, according to official figures.

Mr McCrossan has submitted a petition urging MLAs to meet tomorrow to discuss the serious risk posed to students and staff if schools reopen on January 4.

Education Minister Peter Weir has insisted that the decision was taken in line with public health advice and that the Executive will keep it under review.

Wales and Scotland have delayed or revised the start of the new term while most secondary school pupils in England will begin studying remotely, to allow head teachers time to implement a coronavirus testing programme for students and staff.

"There has been a lack of clarity, insufficient mitigations and support to assist our pupils and teachers," Mr McCrossan said.

"For weeks now, the SDLP has urged the minister to provide this support to our school leaders and he has failed to do so."

The West Tyrone MLA said pupils, parents and teachers are wrought with anxiety at the prospect of children being brought back to schools next week.

"It is now essential that the minister outlines the medical and scientific evidence he has considered when deciding to dogmatically rule out an extended school holiday."

Mr McCrossan added: "People have the right to know what is being done to ensure pupils and teachers can return to school and the SDLP will ensure that the minister can no longer duck and dive providing answers.

"The new variant has caused concern, we are in the middle of another lockdown, pupils, teachers and parents must have answers and they deserve them now, before any reopening."

Teachers union the NASUWT has also slated the decision after more than 1,500 people here tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT said given yesterday's "truly shocking" figures, Mr Weir's position that schools should open as normal next week "grows more farcical by the day".

Mr McCamphill said: "With the medical experts forecasting a surge in mid-January it is more obvious than ever before that restarting schools next week is going to have detrimental consequences for the health service and will lead to further transmission among young people and school staff.

"Action must be taken now to avoid catastrophe in mid-January. Moving to blended learning from January 25 will be too little too late."

Meanwhile, the PSNI has confirmed that 394 officers and staff are off work due to the virus, 314 of whom are self-isolating.

There have now been 1,419 COV4 penalty notices, with fines starting at £200, handed out to people flouting rules since March while 34 COV5 fines have been issued to businesses breaching the regulations.

In all, 1765 community resolution notices have been imposed while 51 people have been fined for failing to isolate.