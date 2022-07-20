SDLP’s Claire Hanna questions Boris Johnson on ‘Northern Ireland regrets’ in final PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his final Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

SDLP MP Claire Hanna has questioned Boris Johnson on whether he has “any regrets” in relation to his treatment of the people of Northern Ireland during his last session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Ms Hanna accused Mr Johnson of “damaging the people of Northern Ireland” – an accusation he rejected, although he would not be drawn on whether he had regrets.

The SDLP representative was the sole Northern Ireland MP to ask a question during the out-going Prime Minister’s last time at the dispatch box, which ended with Mr Johnson shouting “‘Hasta la vista, baby” to MPs in the House of Commons.

The phrase, which is Spanish for ‘until we see each other next’ was made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s title character in 1984’s The Terminator.

During the session, Ms Hanna said that Mr Johnson’s time as leader caused “damage to Anglo-Irish relations and the Prime Minister’s time as leader was “the embodiment of excess and vice of which the ministerial code was designed to protect.”

“The trust of the Good Friday Agreement between the people and governments of these islands has been systematically destroyed over the past six years” she said.

“People across the island of Ireland, whether unionist or nationalist, or neither, have looked on in horror at the degradation of the rule of law and deterioration of Anglo-Irish relationships.”

Ms Hanna also said Mr Johnson’s time as Prime Minister “bolstered the far right.”

She closed by asking the Conservative Leader “Can I ask the Prime Minister is he capable of any reflection, does he have any regrets of his legacy of damaging our fragile shared society and all the people of Northern Ireland?”

Upon leaving the Prime Minister was closely followed by members of his cabinet after providing some words of advice for his successor.

"I want to use the last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be.”

"Number one, stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.

"Cut taxes and de-regulation wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is."

"I love the Treasury but remember that if we'd always listened to the Treasury we wouldn't have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel. Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror.

"And remember above all it's not Twitter that counts, it's the people who sent us here."

Tory members will decide who will be the final two in the running to replace Mr Johnson on Wednesday afternoon.

Voters will pick from the three candidates Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, after Kemi Badenoch was knocked out yesterday.

The next Conservative Party leader and defacto Prime Minister will be announced on September 5.