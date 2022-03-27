SDLP’s Colum Eastwood leaves opposition ‘on the table’ depending on negotiations following Stormont Assembly Election

The SDLP “want to be in government” following the upcoming Assembly Election but opposition is still an option “on the table”, according to leader Colum Eastwood.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme following the SDLP’s weekend conference, Mr Eastwood said his party are fighting in the upcoming Stormont poll in May “determined to be in government”, but acknowledged any decision would be based on a negotiation following the election in which the SDLP will have “very strong asks”.

Under the rules of the Assembly which changed following the Stormont House agreement, parties can enter opposition if they choose not to participate in the power sharing Executive institutions.

In 2016, Mr Eastwood took his party into official opposition at Stormont alongside the Ulster Unionist Party, with the leader claiming any decision after May 5 will be based on “trying to protect people in the middle of this cost-of-living crisis”.

“We want to be in government, we are running to be in government,” Mr Eastwood said.

“The SDLP are determined to be in government. We will go into a negotiation about what that government will actually do. I can give you a cast iron guarantee we will go into negotiations.

“Of course, that option is on the table [opposition] the point is we don’t want to take that option, we want to be in government.”

Challenged about recent polling figures during the interview, with both LucidTalk and a recent Irish News/University of Liverpool poll putting the party on just 10%, Mr Eastwood hit back and said he was concerned only about “the last poll that matters”, with the party gaining south Belfast and Foyle in the 2019 General Election.

“We got huge mandates from the people. The world changes very quickly, Brexit has happened. It was six or seven years ago,” the leader explained.

“I am not worried about polls. I think any objective analysis shows the SDLP has stabilised under my leadership and will grow again at this election.

“I don’t frankly care what a poll says, I only care what an election says.”

Mr Eastwood also said the cost-of-living crisis is the “most important issue” in the upcoming election, dismissing the idea the campaign will focus on the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“When I speak to people and we have been knocking doors for months... people are telling me is they are absolutely petrified about the rising cost of fuel and food, that they can't even heat their homes. These are people out working every single day,” he added.

“After that is the health service. A quarter of our population are languishing on a hospital waiting list.

“I think they are the kind of issues people are most concerned about. People are telling us, and they are telling every pollster, the protocol is nowhere near their top issue.”

Mr Eastwood also said discussion over the position of First Minister was part of a “phony sectarian row”, amid both main unionist parties previously unwilling to confirm whether they would support a Sinn Fein First Minister if the republican party was to become the biggest at Stormont.

“See this phony sectarian row about who is going to be top dog, it makes absolutely no difference,” the SDLP said.

“If Sinn Fein win this election and the DUP come out second, we will have Sinn Fein and DUP joint First Ministers, just like the joint First Ministers have been for the past 15 years.”