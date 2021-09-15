SDLP’s Eastwood calls on Boris Johnson to fast-track Stormont laws to prevent collapse

Colum Eastwood MP said that no party should be allowed to collapse government in a ‘petulant strop’ while hospital waiting lists are out of control.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give a commitment that legislation to secure the sustainability of power sharing in Northern Ireland will be fast tracked through Westminster.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, the Foyle MP said that no party should be allowed to collapse government in a “petulant strop” while hospital waiting lists were out of control and low-income families face cuts to social security because of a bad opinion poll for the party.

Prime Minister Boris Johnston said he agreed that the institutions in Northern Ireland need to be “robust” but said that “a responsible government has to address the issues of the protocol, the lop-sidedness and the way in which the EU has chosen to interpret them, which I do not believe satisfies the Belfast Good Friday Agreement”.

Colum Eastwood said: “Hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland are out of control. Hard pressed families are being hit by a £1,040 cut to their incomes as a result of cuts to Universal Credit imposed by the Tory government. The cost of living has gone through the roof.

“But we’re supposed to accept that none of that matters because the DUP has been hit by a bad opinion poll so they’re threatening the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.”

He urged the British Government to “intervene immediately and fast track the legislation aimed at securing the sustainability of government in the North that they committed to under New Decade New Approach.”

He continued: “They need to stop one political party collapsing our efforts to tackle the waiting list crisis, the Coronavirus crisis and the climate crisis as part of a desperate, petulant strop.

“If Stormont falls then our climate bill falls, period poverty legislation falls, CPR in schools’ laws fall. This is more than just politics’ it will have a massive impact on this place and everyone who lives here.”

The SDLP leader said the people of Northern Ireland “deserve better than the constant crisis and brinkmanship at Stormont.”

“They deserve political leaders committed to using the mandate they gave us to transform their lives for the better,” he said.

“The British Government needs to live up to its commitments and the agreement we all made last year.”