SDLP’s Eastwood jokes ‘nothing cuts deeper’ after Derry leader mistakenly referred to as being from Belfast

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has joked that “nothing cuts deeper”, after a newspaper article referred to him as being from Belfast.

The Derry MP was responding to a tweet from Labour’s Louise Haigh, who posted an image taken from an article in an unidentified publication.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland described the article - which referred to the Foyle man being heckled by anti-vaxxers at Labour’s conference in Brighton – as “absolutely outrageous”, before adding the line “@columeastwood is from Derry”.

While being interviewed by the BBC in Brighton, Mr Eastwood was interrupted by a group of anti-vaxxers who tried to gatecrash the chat.

The article – entitled “Anti-vaxxers get a blast from Belfast” - described how the Foyle MP challenged the group, saying he “spun around” before “loudly telling one to f*** off”.

However, it was the description of the Derry native as bringing “a bit of Belfast street charm to the South Coast” that led to a raft of jokes on social media, with the tweet having received more than 2,000 likes.

Responding, Mr Eastwood said he has “no intention of moving up the A6 anytime soon”.

“During my political career I have grown accustomed to criticism, being misquoted, and even, on occasion, abuse, but as a proud Derry man I can honestly say nothing has cut deeper than being referred to as a Belfast native,” he said.

“While attending the Labour Party conference this week I was recording an interview with the BBC at Brighton seafront when I was rudely interrupted by a group of anti-vaxxers who made their presence known throughout the conference.

“When they attempted to disrupt the interview I made my feelings very clear. It seemed to do the trick.”

He added: “In all seriousness, we are still in the middle of a pandemic, patients are being admitted to hospitals and dying from Covid-19 and people are losing friends and family members to this virus.

“Anti-vaxxers are putting people’s lives at risk by spreading misinformation and preventing us from returning to some kind of normality.

“I know many people are at the end of their tether when it comes to dealing with people like this – I have definitely had enough of it.”