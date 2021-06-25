SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole criticises BBC’s ‘cut’ in £48m Ormeau Avenue investment

The SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole has slammed an announcement by the BBC that they are to invest £48 million in upgrading their Broadcasting House headquarters.

The BBC announced a major technology upgrade of its Northern Ireland operations on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast.

It will also include a plaza area for the public to help bring the site into line with the council vision of the area.

However, the plans have been criticised by the SDLP politician in a tweet he posted online, as he said the investment represents a cut by the organisation “by nearly half”.

In March 2018, former BBC Director General Tony Hall announced an investment of £77 million in BBC Northern Ireland, with plans then for “a much more accessible building” and improvements to the television studios.

Responding online to the announcement, Mr O’Toole added: “Better headline would be: BBC cuts Belfast investment plans by nearly half. Tony Hall promised £80m. Welcome that something is happening but we deserve answers on what changed.”

He added: “The original investment was heavily publicised by the BBC and was due to both create a flagship in the inner south area of Belfast city centre and also help drive further growth in the city’s digital and creative industries.

"While I welcome that some investment is going ahead, it is pretty shabby news management to put this cut in investment out on a Friday afternoon and with a positive gloss.

"I have been calling repeatedly for the BBC to make good on their much-ballyhooed commitment to invest in Belfast – so they now need to explain exactly what they aren’t investing it, and when these reduced plans will proceed.”

The politician also criticised Michelle O’Neill and the former First MInister Arlene Foster for not raising the issue during a meeting with new BBC Director General Tim Davie.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The main difference in cost between the previous scheme and this plan is that we no longer need the additional linking building due to projected new ways of working.

"The main focus of this investment has always been the transformation of broadcast technology and infrastructure which has been maintained in this plan.

"This will future-proof our ability to create the right content for all audiences and ensure the long-term sustainability of the BBC in Northern Ireland.”

The broadcaster, which has been based in the city centre since 1941, said in the latest announcement that they opted for renovation as opposed to relocation as it represented “best value for money, enabling it to refresh the building in response to flexible working and technology and staff requirements in the most cost-effective manner”.

Plans for a more extensive redevelopment of the site were announced in 2018, and received planning permission in 2019. These were paused in early 2020 due to the pandemic and have since been reviewed.

The new plans include:

Updating and upgrading broadcast technology, including new outside broadcast vehicle, and a “more agile” broadcast fleet.

Reshaping the internal space to make it more of a creative hub for staff and the wider creative sector and more flexible. The refurbished workspaces will facilitate more collaboration, both between BBC NI staff, and a range of external partners and stakeholders, the organisation said.

The rear of the site will be opened up and a publicly accessible plaza area will be provided in line with Belfast City Council’s vision for the wider regeneration of the Linen Quarter.

It is hoped the changes will allow more flexible working for staff, reduce travel and introduce more environmentally friendly vehicles.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General said: “The investment we are making in Northern Ireland will ensure we can continue to deliver for audiences in Northern Ireland and across the UK. This is a great opportunity, at a time when the workplace is evolving faster than ever, to refresh our iconic building and make it a place for collaboration for BBC teams and the wider creative community.”

Peter Johnston, Director of BBC NI, said: “This investment is a major commitment for audiences in Northern Ireland. The enhanced broadcast technology and production spaces will ensure we can best serve audiences, both here and across the UK, into the future.

“As we reviewed the previous plans over the past year, we have been listening to our staff, engaging with the creative sector, and also learning lessons from how we, and other businesses, responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This project will future-proof the work environment and technology for our staff and harness the opportunity to create a BBC in Northern Ireland which is focused on being collaborative and creative embracing new ways of working for everyone who uses our building.”