SDLP’s Nichola Mallon calls on head of Civil Service to ‘address concerns’ raised by whistleblower Dr Bronckaers

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon has called on the head of the Civil Service to address concerns raised by Dr Tamara Bronckaers, as a result of the whistleblower’s case which saw her awarded an unprecedented £1.25m.

Ms Mallon was speaking after Dr Bronckaers revealed details of her experiences after coming forward.

She received the largest pay out of its kind in Northern Ireland because of how she was treated by her superiors in the Department of Agriculture after detailing concerns around animal suffering and their movements.

In her first media interview, Dr Bronckaers told the Belfast Telegraph of the way in which chief vet Robert Huey and one of his deputies, Julian Henderson, made her life “hell”. Both men remain in post unsanctioned. Two weeks ago, Dr Huey rewarded Dr Henderson with a promotion.

North Belfast Assembly candidate, Ms Mallon said: “The case of Dr Tamara Bronckaers is alarming. She showed great integrity and courage when she came forward with her concerns about animal suffering and the data around their movements and her reward for acting as a whistleblower was to be subjected to a horrendous ordeal and ultimately hounded from her job.

“It’s extremely important that we get to the bottom of how this was allowed to happen and that a clear message is sent that it won’t be tolerated ever again. How can we expect further whistleblowers to come forward when they have genuine concerns if this is how we allow people to be treated.

“This case should sound alarm bells for anyone who cares about good governance. It has serious implications for animal welfare and public health in terms of the safety of the food we eat.”

Ms Mallon also believes the department “must explain the actions that were taken at the time and what exactly has been done and when since this situation first came to light”.

“I welcome the intervention by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, but why did it take so long. I would also call on Head of the Civil Service to address the concerns raised as a result of this case.

“She has promised a fresh approach to how our civil service operates in the wake of the RHI scandal and if this is not a case that requires her involvement then I don’t know what is.”

A spokesperson for The Executive Office said the NI Civil Service code of ethics sets out “explicitly the standards that are expected of” civil servants and these must be met in all cases.

“This case highlights a number of significant concerns and the head of the Civil Service is committed to improving how these are dealt with right across the civil service,” they added.

“Work is underway on a wide-scale review, so that staff , no matter where they work, are confident in both raising and responding to concerns.

“As investigatory processes are being taken forward by DAERA in relation to this particular case it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Green Party leader Clare Bailey also commended the “bravery” of Dr Bronckaers for speaking out.

“Bad practice leads to bad policy. DAERA has turned a blind eye to the deletion of livestock movement records, which is fundamental to controlling bovine TB,” she said.

"Meanwhile, they are moving ahead with an inhumane badger cull, which we know to be ineffective in tackling bovine TB.

“In March, I raised Dr Bronckaers's case at Stormont’s AERA Committee. The Committee wrote to the Department seeking its rationale for appealing the Employment Tribunal decision. As yet, no response has been received from the Minister or his Department.

“The Minister must explain what disciplinary and policy action the Department will take in response to the serious concerns Dr Bronckaers has raised.

“Along with the Head of the Civil Service, responsibility for decision-making within the Department must also lie with Minister Poots.”