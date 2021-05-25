SDLP’s Sinead Bradley standing down as MLA ahead of Assembly poll 

The SDLP South Down MLA Sinead Bradley has confirmed she is standing down ahead of the next assembly election.

Ms Bradley, whose late father PJ Bradley also represented the constituency, announced her intentions on social media.

In a Facebook post on Monday, she wrote: “Whilst I am grateful to enjoy the continued support and confidence of the SDLP and ongoing encouragement from the electorate, I have made the personal choice not to seek selection for the next Assembly election.

“I intend to honour the remainder of this current mandate.

“Grateful to all those who supported me on my political journey, particularly the first class constituency office team.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to Ms Bradley (49), a former teacher, who was first elected to Stormont in 2016.

“Sinead Bradley has been an outstanding representative for South Down and an important member of our team since she was elected," he said.

"I know how much she cares about South Down and its people so this cannot have been an easy decision to make."

The Foyle MP said party colleagues would miss the South Down MLA's "passion, hard work and diligence".

"But I know that she will continue to be a champion for her community and for our party," he added.

Potential replacements in South Down include Laura Devlin, who has just completed a year as chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and fellow councillor Karen McKevitt, who previously served as an MLA for the constituency but failed to get elected when she switched to Newry and Armagh in 2016.

According to The Irish News, Ms Bradley is the constituency's second sitting MLA who will not be contesting next May’s Assembly election.

It revealed last week that Sinn Fein MLA Emma Rogan had been deselected.

The newspaper said Ms Rogan put her name forward to stand again in the constituency but was not chosen as a candidate following a selection convention, with Councillor Cathy Mason chosen instead.

The selection convention in the constituency was said to be held a number of weeks ago.

Sitting MLA Sinead Ennis will stand again in the constituency.