Sea of colour as Twelfth returns to streets of Belfast

After two years of pandemic restrictions, the full return of the Twelfth parade to the streets of Belfast was never going to be a quiet affair.

Orangemen and women representing nine districts, alongside several bands from Scotland, were greeted with cheers and smiles as they made their way into the city centre via Royal Avenue, just one stop in their six-mile route.

The Belfast parade route is noted to be one of the longest on the Twelfth with the procession travelling past City Hall through Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, before their final stop at Barnett’s Demesne.

“It’s nice to see it back after Covid,” said Ellen Megarry from the Shankill Road, who made her way to the centre in the early hours of this morning with the aim of securing a good spot to watch everything unfold.

“It was at its best, the kids and everyone enjoys it, we’ve had such a good morning.”

Ellen was just one of the thousands of people gathered in Belfast city centre, with Royal Avenue filled with people from around 10am to watch approximately 60 marching bands take to the streets.

“It’s been brilliant, I’ve had such a good day and I hope it lasts,” she added.

The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The annual 12th of July celebrations which are taking place in full for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic mark the protestant King William of Oranges victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

There are 18 parades taking place across Northern Ireland: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“It’s been a bad couple of years, and all I want now is that everyone keeps safe and comes home safe tonight,” said spectator Jimmy, who lives locally to the centre admitting he was able to walk out his front door to enjoy the ongoing parade.

The city centre also proved a popular location with tourists travelling either to see the Twelfth celebrations or those who just happened to find themselves caught up in it.

“It’s been great, I come over every year specifically for the Twelfth,” said Georgina Johnston, (74), from Dumfries, Scotland. “We’re now heading over to east Belfast to catch (the bands) coming back, we like to make a whole day of it.”

The bands were expected to head back from Barnett’s Demesne, travelling through east Belfast at around 3.30pm, a shorter break from previous years.

However, Georgina’s sentiment wasn’t shared by all those who happen to find themselves in Belfast city centre on the Twelfth.

Martin, a tourist from Norway who did not want to provide his last name and who was visiting Northern Ireland with some colleagues for a birthday celebration, said he had been hesitant about some of the day’s events.

“We knew there was going to be a march for a commemoration for the Battle of the Boyne,” he said, adding he didn’t set out to deliberately watch the marching bands today.

“It’s nice with all the drums and music, but at the same time I have mixed feelings towards the messaging of it all, but it’s nice to experience some of it.”

County Grand Master Spencer Beattie said around 10,000 order members and bandsmen and women were expected to take part in the capital.

"In 2020 we were cancelled because of Covid, so this is the first time back on the street in our full parade," he said.

"We've had various smaller parades over the last couple of years, reduced down because of Covid, but it's great to be back in full swing again. Hopefully, the day will be a celebration for everybody getting back out on to the street and enjoying the day."

Mr Beattie added: "People are just happy to be getting back into a traditional Twelfth of July. We understood the reasons why we had to reduce the size of the parade - we had to keep people at home in 2020 - last year we reduced and spread about the city to reduce the crowds.

"But now we have got the full parade back on the road, people are out with smiles and enjoying themselves."