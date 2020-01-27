Seamus Mallon funeral: Archbishop challenges politicians to 'build shared home place' in tribute to former SDLP deputy leader

Archbishop Eamon Martin has challenged politicians to renew efforts to build 'a shared home place' in tribute to the late Seamus Mallon.

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland made the appeal while officiating over Mr Mallon's funeral in Armagh on Monday.

The coffin of Seamus Mallon is carried to Saint James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The former SDLP deputy leader, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, passed away on Friday after a short battle with cancer. He was 83.

His funeral service took place at Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack. Parish priest of Tandragee Father Michael Woods concelebrated the mass.

Following the service Mr Mallon was buried in a family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Dignitaries from across the UK and Ireland were in attendance including representatives of the Queen and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Secretary of State Julian Smith, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

The musical performances were led by Tyrone singer Malachi Cush.

Speakers included SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon, SDLP stalwart Frank Feely, Rev Tony Davidson and former Secretary General to the President of Ireland Tim O'Connor.

Life gifts were brought to the alter symbolising the different aspects of Mr Mallons life. They included a copy of his autobiography A Shared Home Place, a copy of his maiden speech in the House of Commons, a fishing reel and Rosapenna golf balls.

Father Woods said that it was Mr Mallon's wish for his funeral to be held in the same church where he was baptised.

Archbishop Martin told mourners that the former deputy First Minister "took time for healing, time for building up, time for gathering, time for planting. He made time for mourning, but also for laughing and for dancing, but he had no time for tearing down, or giving up, he had no time for hate, no time for war. "

"Seamus Mallon was unequivocally anti-violence. Like (Seamus) Heaney he saw the ongoing bloodshed of the past as a 'waste of life' and a “'waste of spirit'," the Archbishop said.

He said that "to his dying day" Mr Mallon was "consistent in his dedication to a culture of life and peace, and he remained a man of hope for a brighter and more peaceful tomorrow - a shared and respectful future where everyone can experience a sense of belonging".

"A fitting tribute to the legacy of Seamus Mallon would be a renewed effort by all our political leaders and by all of us to build that 'shared home place' which was Seamus’ vision and lifelong project," the Primate of All Ireland said.

Archbishop Eamon Martin at the graveside of Seamus Mallon. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Mallon's friend Tim O'Connor described him as a "great Chieftain of Irish political life" and "a giant of his time".

The former Secretary General said that Mr Mallon's contribution had "meant a better life and future for every single one of us on this island".

He also touched on the former SDLP deputy's legendary reputation for not suffering fools.

"Being the recipient of the fearsome Mallon stare over the glasses perched on the nose was a mighty uncomfortable place to be," Mr O'Connor joked.

Addressing the qualities of the late political leader he told mourners that Mr Mallon's litany was "standing against the prevailing darkness, wind, hill and grain of troubled times, standing by decency, standing by fair play, standing by goodness, standing by extending the hand to the other side."

"That is the essence of the Mallon Legacy – the commitment to the Shared Home Place, founded on peace, mutual respect and friendship," Mr O'Connor said.

Alongside party leader John Hume, Mr Mallon was a leading figure in the SDLP during the Troubles and was known for his steadfast opposition to violence.

Following the signing of the agreement in 1998, he served alongside UUP leader David Trimble in the Stormont Executive as deputy First Minister.

Active in politics from the early 1970s Mr Mallon served as MP for Newry and Armagh, an MLA, a councillor and briefly in the Irish Seanad.

He retired from the SDLP leadership alongside Mr Hume in 2001 and did not contest any further elections, last giving up his Westminster seat in 2005.

Mr Mallon is survived by his daughter Orla. His wife Gertude predeceased him in 2016.