Sean Coyle back on airwaves next month on Radio Foyle

Sean Coyle will return to the airwaves next month as part of a series of changes to the presenting line-up at Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle.

Mr Coyle (72) was told in August that his weekday morning show was ending, prompting a petition to reinstate him.

The mid-morning slot has already been filled by Stephen Clements, who formerly worked at Q Radio.

The Sean Coyle Show will begin on Monday, October 7 and will run Monday to Friday from 3-5pm until the spring on Radio Foyle.

Other changes include Stephen McCauley's new show, which runs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm with a mix of alternative sounds from home and abroad.

Draperstown musician Gemma Bradley joins Across The Line on Mondays from 9.30-to 11pm, with pop and rhythm and blues.