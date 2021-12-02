Sean Donnelly tributes following death of Tyrone councillor

Tributes have been paid to Tyrone councillor Sean Donnelly following his death on Thursday.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said it was with his “deep sense of sorrow” and those of his fellow elected members he announced the Sinn Fein member’s death.

He said the Mid-Tyrone member died in the care of his family, following a short illness. He was 74

Councillor Thompson said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of Sean’s passing. He was a committed councillor who worked diligently on behalf of the people of Mid Tyrone. His cheerful demeanour and good nature will be missed in the Chamber.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues on the council, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to Sean’s wife, Ita, sons Eunan and Shane, daughters Tanya and Caoimhe and wider family circle.”

Councillor Donnelly, was elected to Omagh District Council in May 2011 for the District Electoral Area of Mid Tyrone and served as vice chair of Omagh District Council in 2013/14.

He was elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in 2014 as a Councillor for Mid Tyrone and served as the chair of the Council’s Policy and Resources Committee in 2018/19.

He was re-elected following the Council elections in May 2019.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill also paid her respects.

"I’m deeply saddened to hear that Councillor Sean Donnelly has passed away today,” she said.

“Sean was a lifelong republican and Gael who worked tirelessly for the local community to deliver better services and facilities for families.

“First elected to Omagh District Council and then Fermanagh and Omagh Council, he represented the people of Loughmacrory for over 10 years as an elected representative.

“I had the pleasure to visit Sean recently at his home following Tír Eoghain’s historic All-Ireland win. He was so proud of our county.

“My thoughts are with his wife Ita, his children Tanya, Shane, Eunan and Caoimhe and the wider family, but also with his friends and colleagues on the council.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan also paid his respects.

“There is a profound sense of sadness right across Tyrone following the news of Sean Donnelly’s death today,” he said.

"He was well known throughout the community and a true gentleman. While we were members of different parties I always respected his efforts on behalf of local people and enjoyed our meetings and chats at various functions over the years.”

He added: “Mr Donnelly’s passing will be keenly felt within the GAA community, with his years of work after being a founding member of Loughmacrory GAA club. He was always closely associated with the club and a familiar face at matches across the county for years.

“I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to Mr Donnelly’s family, friends and party colleagues, particularly my fellow MLA Declan McAleer, his nephew. He leaves behind a legacy to be proud of and his contribution to this area will not be easily forgotten.”

The council’s chief executive, Alison McCullagh, added: “Councillor Donnelly was a much-respected and dedicated councillor who worked tirelessly for the people of Mid Tyrone.

"Council officers were genuinely sad to learn of Sean’s death, and he will be remembered very fondly.

"His engagement with officers was always professional and courteous, and on behalf of the staff of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, I would like to offer my deepest sympathy to Councillor Donnelly’s family on the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather.”