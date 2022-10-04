Sean Fox murder: Gunmen fired 20 shots in 21 seconds as police release CCTV of suspects

A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information about the murder

Two gunmen fired 20 shots within 21 seconds as they gunned down Sean Fox in a west Belfast social club.

Police have described the attack carried out by two masked men at around 2.25pm on Sunday as a “ruthless execution” of the 42-year-old and said countless people could have been fatally injured during the incident at the Donegal Celtic social club – where Sean Fox had been watching a Premier League football match.

Mr Fox was a former player with the Suffolk Road club and had also played for Crusaders in the past.

“[He] was a married father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room,” said Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan.

"He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.”

Detectives also released CCTV footage recorded just moments before the murder.

“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute,” Mr Corrigan said.

“They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds.

“They left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.”

“This is a popular local club widely used by local families with young children.

“The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks.

“Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured on Sunday.”

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for anonymous information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Officers said the “barbaric” and “cold-blooded” killing has left a family bereft, and the local community shocked.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan and Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones (Pacemaker)

Mr Corrigan said: “I am asking anyone with information to please get in touch.

"Were you in the social club on Sunday afternoon?

"Did you witness the incident, or see the two masked men arrive or leave the club?

"Were you in the surrounding area at the time?

"If you have any information, or if you have any mobile or dash cam footage, please contact us on 101.”

One of the suspects is a man of athletic build and was wearing a blue hooded-top, a peaked baseball cap, dark face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark footwear.

The other man is also described as having an athletic build and was wearing a distinctive light (possibly grey) hooded-top with three red lines down each arm, a peaked baseball cap, a light-green face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark footwear.

Police investigating the murder carried out searches in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast on Monday just a short distance from the social club.

CCTV footage shows two hooded individuals walking towards the club and entering the building before a later shot appears to show the men fleeing the scene.

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.