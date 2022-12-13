Sean Fox murder investigation: Man (44) released after questioning while suspected ammunition recovered in west Belfast

MIT officers investigating the murder of Sean Fox arrest a 44-year-old man in the Lenadoon area on December, 13 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

PSNI have recovered a quantity of suspected ammunition during their investigation into the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast.

The items were seized during searches in the Lenadoon Avenue area on Tuesday (December 13) and will now be sent for forensic examination.

A 44-year-old man was also arrested in west Belfast on suspicion of terrorism-related offences but has since been released following questioning.

Mr Fox was shot 20 times in front of more than 100 people inside the Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on Sunday October 2.

Sean Fox was gunned down in a gangland type shooting while he sat in a west Belfast social club on October 2.

Police have offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information into the killing and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.