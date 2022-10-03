Sean Fox murder: Police conduct west Belfast searches and warn ‘countless lives’ put at risk by gunmen

TSG officers searching the Lenadoon area of west Belfast following the murder of Sean Fox. Photo by Kevin Scott

Police have been conducting searches in west Belfast following the murder of Sean Fox on Sunday afternoon.

Around a dozen members of the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group (TSG) have been scouring drains and gardens in the Lenadoon area.

They are hoping to find anything that may have been discarded by the assailants as they made their getaway.

A number of locations on the nearby Suffolk Road have also been inspected by officers dressed in white suits.

It follows a warning that “countless lives” were put at risk by the actions of the gunmen who shot the 49-year-old a number of times in the busy Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm.

The unsuspecting victim was enjoying a drink when his killers calmly approached and opened fire in a crowded function room.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “Yesterday, two gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and shot Sean a number of times, as he sat enjoying a drink.

“This was a reckless act and there can be no justification for it whatsoever.

“This was carried out in a crowded function room where people were watching football at the time and it is only by pure good fortune other patrons were not injured or killed as a result of this disgraceful attack.”

DCI Millar said the perpetrators walked past several people as they made their way into the premises and discharged their weapons.

“Both men were masked and I believe they made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore,” she added.

"I have a number of appeal points I want to make today.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the gunmen as they entered the Social Club at around 2.25pm or a few minutes later.

“I am appealing to the community to help identify those who murdered Sean and put the lives of countless other people at risk.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the social club at the time and has any mobile phone footage of the incident or anyone who was on Suffolk Road around the time of the murder and may have any video footage or dashcam footage to save that footage and to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.”

