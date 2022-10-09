Sean Fox murder: PSNI renew appeal and revisit crime scene as funeral details released

Police have renewed their appeal for information following the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast last Sunday.

The PSNI revisited the scene at the Donegal Celtic club on the Suffolk Road on Sunday, where the 42-year-old was shot 20 times. More than 100 people were in the venue at the time, including two of Mr Fox’s family members.

The father-of-two, who was part of a gang known as the ‘Marbella Crew’, is to be cremated on Tuesday after a funeral service at Christ the Redeemer Church in west Belfast.

A funeral notice for Mr Fox states: “Dearly beloved husband of Katrina, devoted father of Nathan and Megan, much loved son of John and Anne and cherished brother of Nichola and Carrie.

“Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

"Will be loved and missed always by his sorrowing wife, children, parents, sisters and entire family circle.”

On Sunday, the PSNI reiterated the £20,000 reward Crimestoppers has offered for anonymous information it receives, as long as it leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.”

DCI Millar added: “The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“On Sunday afternoon, October 9, our officers revisited the scene of this callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anyone who was in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us.”

The Sunday Life has reported that Mr Fox was shot dead by an INLA faction after refusing to pay its extortion demands.

The same gang, based in the Turf Lodge area, also accused the murder victim of working for the PSNI.

Six republicans were arrested inside or near a property on the Glen Road by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force following a major August surveillance operation.

Known as ‘Foxy’ to friends, he is said to have tipped off the PSNI that drugs and money were being stored in the house.

Those arrested have since appeared in court charged with conspiracy to rob. Giving evidence against them, a police officer said they were connected to “the INLA”.

Mr Fox is understood to have been paying both the INLA and ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) paramilitaries a cut of his cocaine-selling profits, allowing him free rein to continue his narcotics business.

The republican gangs had worked together to murder his friend Jim ‘JD’ Donegan in 2018 after he refused increased extortion demands.

However, when a third crime group, an INLA faction based in the Turf Lodge estate, demanded money, Fox refused — a move that led to his cold-blooded murder.