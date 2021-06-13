Sean Hughes, Armagh dad left in a coma following US accident dies… tributes paid to ‘a legend of a man with a strong heart’

Parents of young dad were able to fly out to comfort him in final days

The family of Armagh man Sean Hughes, who died in Philadelphia after suffering a serious head injury, flew to the United States to be with him in his final days.

They are currently working with the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to have Sean’s remains returned home for burial.

Mr Hughes sustained the injury at work last year and had been in hospital ever since.

From the townland of Grange, he moved to Philadelphia almost six years ago, where he lived with his wife Emily and infant son Sean Paul.

After being told his condition was deteriorating, his parents Paul and Majella travelled out to America to be by his bedside.

Colin Bell of the trust said it was a very sad time for the family, “especially as there is a young child involved”.

“It’ll possibly take a week to have him returned,” Mr Bell added.

"Thankfully most flights are back up and running again, so hopefully there will be no problems.”

A talented GAA player, he was a former member of the Pearse Og club in Armagh city.

A funding page set up in December 2020 explained that he was put in an induced coma as a result of his injury.

While Mr Hughes remained in hospital since the accident, updates on his condition posted by his wife and the wider family on the funding page showed signs of hope, as he underwent surgery and treatment.

While he initially appeared to be making a recovery, a final update posted at the end of April said he had suffered a setback.

“As we said in the last update, Sean was being cared for in rehab and had been making some good improvements. He could open his left eye slightly, follow some commands such as lift your arm or leg, and he could recognise voices when spoken too,” the post said.

“Unfortunately, that all came to a standstill as he took fluid on the brain and was taken back to Christiana Hospital in Delaware. Here he was treated for infection and had a permanent shunt put in to drain away the fluid from his brain.

“Sean, being the strong, stubborn and much loved man he is, has fought back once again and is now back in rehab doing his best to pick up where he left off. He is a legend of a man with a strong heart who continues to make progress even with all that is thrown at him.”

The Young Ireland Philadelphia GAA club Mr Hughes played for said they noted his passing “with great sadness and heavy hearts” and asked people to “keep Sean, Emily, baby Sean and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time”.

Pearse Og GAA club said they were “saddened” to learn of the passing of their former player. In an online tribute they added: “Sean was a brilliant wee footballer, a real team player and blessed with natural ability.

“Like many an Ogs player before him he had emigrated to America for work. These last few months all at Pearse Og had been praying for his full recovery and are truly devastated by this sad news.

“We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to his wife Emily and to their son Sean Paul, his parents Paul and Majella Hughes, his brothers Eoin, Ciaran and Darragh and also to the wide family circle.”​​​​​​​

Clady GFC also paid tribute to the Co Armagh man, whose grandfather Kevin Loughran played for the club.

“Our prayers are with Sean's wife Emily, son Sean Paul, parents Majella and Paul, brothers Eoin, Ciaran, Darragh,” it said.

Road bowls in Ireland also paid tribute to the young man: “Our thoughts go out to our friends in Drumcairn Road Bowls, where Sean was a playing member.

"May he rest in peace.”