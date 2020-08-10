Sean Quinn faces legal action if 'trespassing' on QIH land continues

Former billionaire Sean Quinn has been threatened with a High Court injunction over accusations that he repeatedly trespassed on to a company he once owned in an act that "intimidated" staff.

Mr Quinn was seen driving around Quinn Industrial Holdings last Tuesday, even though he has received numerous requests and a solicitor's letter to stay away.

His presence at Doon Quarry in Co Fermanagh came days after the Sunday Independent reported his children have joined his battle to get his company back by demanding a 22% stake in a company they claim is theirs.

The latest in a series of warnings from the company to Mr Quinn accused the former tycoon of "unlawfully" entering Doon Quarry last Tuesday in a "further act of trespass" and claimed his "actions are intimidating to staff of the company".

It accused him of "several acts of trespass on to our client's property since December". It warned that further acts of "trespass/intimidation" at the company shall lead it to seek court orders to restrain him from "unlawful trespass".

The company has also separately responded to a demand from five Quinn children that a 22% shareholding in Quinn Industrial Holdings be transferred to them.

"Our clients believe that this is simply part of the ongoing process of harassment and miscommunication being visited on them. In light of this, the correspondence was duly reported to the authorities, namely the gardai and the PSNI, as part of this course of harassment and miscommunication," the letter states.

The firm claimed the children's "attempt at legal action" was "fatally flawed" and said it had referred their correspondence to the Garda and the PSNI.

Sean Junior, Colette, Aoife, Brenda and Ciara Quinn instructed lawyers to demand the shares from several directors, including Kevin Lunney, Liam McCaffrey, Dara O'Reilly and John McCartin.

The company has declined to comment. Mr Quinn said he had nothing to say when contacted.

Sean Quinn has made a separate statement to gardai about financial practices at QIH. He has denied wrongdoing and denied involvement in the campaign of intimidation against the company.