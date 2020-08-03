Sean Quinn speaks to gardai after being accused of criminality and arson

Sean Quinn has made a statement to gardai outlining his knowledge of financial practices at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), the company that bought the manufacturing divisions of his firm after its financial collapse.

The Sunday Times reported the businessman, formerly Ireland's richest man, decided to make a statement after he was questioned about allegations made against him by one of the QIH directors, John McCartin.

In his statements to gardai, Mr McCartin accused Mr Quinn of involvement in crime and arson attacks.

Mr Quinn strongly denies the claims.

The former Quinn empire was broken up after Mr Quinn fell into bankruptcy by investing in the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank.

After the company was restructured under new ownership Mr Quinn returned as a consultant, before leaving in 2016 claiming that he had been forced out and "stabbed in the back".

QIH has previously said there has been a campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management "by persons who sought the return of Sean Quinn".

Mr Quinn has always distanced himself from those involved in the campaign against the new ownership.

He made the 35-page statement to detectives who interviewed him at his home on the outskirts of Ballyconnell in Co Cavan last month and provided gardai with copies of documents and the names of other people he suggested they should interview.

Mr Quinn confirmed that he had made a statement outlining his knowledge of various matters at QIH after being accused of involvement in criminality.

"I have given the gardai information which I believe they should know about. I have given them the names of other witnesses who can prove what I am saying. I am not going into any more detail at this point," he told the newspaper.

Mr Quinn said he had no option but to contact the gardai himself after he was questioned about Mr McCartin's allegations.

"I have been accused of involvement in criminality without evidence to support those claims. I feel tremendous damage has been done to my reputation. There is not a scintilla of truth to any of these allegations or any evidence to support them.

"There is an attempt being made here to somehow suggest that I am involved in serious criminality. There is no truth to any suggestion that I was involved in criminality, or anyone belonging to me," Mr Quinn said.

When contacted yesterday, a spokesman for QIH said neither the firm nor Mr McCartin would be commenting on the matter but added that it remained encouraged by the determined manner in which police forces on both sides of the border were pursuing investigations.

Meanwhile, Mr Quinn's five children have joined his battle to win back his empire by issuing a legal threat demanding shares in his former businesses. Sean Junior, Ciara, Colette, Aoife and Brenda Quinn last week issued a solicitor's letter to six directors of Quinn Business Retention Company (QBRC) demanding that they transfer shares to the family or face "proceedings".

They include Kevin Lunney, who was abducted, tortured and left with life-threatening injuries last September. The Quinns claim that QBRC was "formed and run entirely for the benefit of the Quinn family" and its objective was to get control from as much of their former company as possible.

Letters were also issued to Mr McCartin, John Bosco O'Hagan, Ernie Fisher, Liam McCaffrey and Dara O'Reilly.