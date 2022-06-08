Search for cause of Antrim dog deaths continues, as water samples show no sign of pollution

Officials are still working to determine what is behind the mysterious death of two dogs who died after coming into contact with water in Lough Neagh.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (ANBC) have been carrying out investigations into the deaths, which happened last month. However, tests to date have shown no sign of water pollution.

It is understood that the two young dogs — a five-month-old golden retriever named Winnie and a 15-month-old cocker spaniel called Milo — took ill after being in contact with the water near Rea's Wood in Antrim. It is believed they suffered from seizures and died within an hour of getting sick.

Following the incidents, ANBC advised dog walkers to exercise caution in the area and keep their dogs on a lead at all times, while also instructing that all water sports in the lough cease until further notice.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said he was “sorry” to hear of the dogs’ deaths.

Providing an update on the investigation, he said: “Officials in NIEA continue to liaise and work closely with colleagues in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to assist them with their investigation.

“NIEA officials have inspected the area for visual signs of water pollution. No blue-green algae were found in water samples examined at the Water Management Unit in Lisburn.

Rea's Wood in Antrim

“A water sample was taken for a broad sweep of organic substances and nothing of significance was detected. The substances that were identified are commonly found at low levels in rivers and lakes across NI. The results of all our analyses have been shared with ANBC to assist with their investigation.”

Alliance MLA John Blair, chair of the Assembly's All-Party Group On Animal Welfare, said answers around the cause of the deaths are needed.

“I was shocked and distressed to hear about the recent deaths of two young dogs in Rea’s Wood at Lough Neagh. It is vital that the incidents are thoroughly and completely investigated by the department and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council,” he said.

“It is important that the cause of these deaths is determined, to reassure dog walkers in the area, and that these matters are kept under constant review.”

Following the incidents last month, Queen’s University academic Professor Chris Elliott, the founder of the Institute For Global Food Security, said that an algae bloom releasing toxins into the water could be to blame.

“Dogs are one of the most susceptible species to these toxins,” he told the BBC.

“Normally I take my dog for a walk through Rea's Wood but at the moment I will not be taking my dog there. That would be my advice to everybody.”

Professor Elliott added that humans would need to be exposed to a large amount of the toxins to have any dramatic effect on their health.

Rea's Wood is very popular with dog walkers and it extends along part of the shore of the lough. The wet woodland is home to a range of wildlife. In the summer months, hundreds of people flock to the area each day, while water sports take place on the jetty next to the wood’s entrance at the Lough Shore Car Park.