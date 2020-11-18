Search for new Belfast Covid test site after Odyssey's £50k a month charge

Health officials are seeking an alternative test and trace site in Belfast after the Odyssey Trust attempted to charge more than £50,000 a month for use of its car park.

The BBC's Stephen Nolan Show reported of negotiations between the Department of Health and Social Care in England and Odyssey management after a five-month fixed period during which the car park was used for free came to an end.

While the department looks for another site, the city centre facility will continue to be used as a test and trace facility at a rate of £30,000 a month. It led to calls for the Odyssey Trust to reconsider its £52,000 a month charge for the use of the site.

The SDLP's health spokesperson Colin McGrath MLA said the news was "disappointing" in light of the Odyssey's charitable status.

"We have an iconic building in a central location that was built with taxpayers' money," the Assemblyman said.

"It has a perfect transportation network around it... people can get to it easily.

"The test and trace is critical for us to manage this pandemic. If any part of that chain is broken, it will have an impact."

He said as businesses inside the Odyssey were closed and were receiving financial assistance there could be no case made that earnings were being lost through lack of use in the car park.

He added: "The Odyssey should reverse that decision immediately."

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We rapidly built the largest diagnostic network in our history with more than 650 testing sites in operation.

"It is important we have long-term arrangements in place for regional testing sites that ensure value for taxpayers' money.

"We are seeking an alternative site in Belfast and will announce details in due course."

The Odyssey Trust said it was not aware of the health authorities' decision to leave the site.

"Following a period of five months complimentary use, the Department of Health and Social Care contacted us to discuss a private rental agreement for the ongoing use of the car park," a statement from the Odyssey Trust said.

"After a short negotiation, an agreement was reached in October 2020 regarding the fees to be paid for a fixed term period.

"Following this agreement, we have had no further agreement from the Department of Health and Social Care around the agreed fees or an extension to the fixed term.

"At this time, we have not been notified of any intention to move the Covid-19 testing centre.

"We would welcome further dialogue with the Department of Health."