Search for winner of unclaimed £1 million lottery ticket bought in Belfast

The search is on for the lucky winner who bought their EuroMillions ticket in Belfast.

The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000 – which was bought in Belfast.

The lucky winner from the EuroMillions draw on April 26 2022 is yet to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in Belfast are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on April 26 2022 was XFGV 45262 and the lucky ticket-holder has until October 23 2022 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can contact Camelot in writing but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.